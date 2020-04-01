Seeking Alpha
O2 ends long sales relationship with Dixons Carphone

About: Telefónica, S.A. (TEF)

UK mobile company O2 (TEF -2.2%) has let its 20-year reseller contract with Dixons Carphone expire, Bloomberg reports.

“While we’ve worked hard over the past year to put a number of options on the table, it has not been possible to reach a new agreement as they’ve made clear to the market that they wish to take a new strategic direction and change the relationship they had with mobile operators," O2 says.

That could raise questions about Dixons' relationship with other mobile partners, including EE (BTGOF -2.1%), Vodafone (VOD -1.9%) and Virgin Media (LBTYA -1.7%).