O2 ends long sales relationship with Dixons Carphone

UK mobile company O2 (TEF -2.2% ) has let its 20-year reseller contract with Dixons Carphone expire, Bloomberg reports.

“While we’ve worked hard over the past year to put a number of options on the table, it has not been possible to reach a new agreement as they’ve made clear to the market that they wish to take a new strategic direction and change the relationship they had with mobile operators," O2 says.