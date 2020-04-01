Wimbledon a scratch in 2020

The Wimbledon Championships scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12 have been canceled by the All England Lawn Tennis Club due to the pandemic.

It's the first time since World War II that the prestigious tennis championship has been called off.

The sports world is seeing the cancellations stretch further into the summer in a development that is seen as troubling for Nike (NKE -3.0% ), Under Armour (UAA -10.8% ) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY -1.7% ).

The next big spotlight is on major league baseball, which is expected to start the season without fans.