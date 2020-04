Noble Energy (NBL -4.9% ) says it will place ~30% of its 2,300 U.S. workforce on furlough or part-time starting April 6 in response to weak oil prices and the coronavirus related slowdown.

The company says the move is temporary, focused on the next 3-6 months, and the number of employees under the program could change.

Noble also has cut its contractor workforce down to a quarter of its previous size.

Noble recently announced a ~$500M cut to planned 2020 capital spending to $1.1B-$1.3B.