Landec up 7% on Q3 results beat; maintains FY20 guidance

Apr. 01, 2020 11:37 AM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)LNDCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Landec (LNDC +7.6%) reported Q3 revenue decline of 1.7% Y/Y to $152.93M; with Curation Foods revenue at $127.48M (-3% Y/Y) and Lifecore revenue at $25.45M (+7% Y/Y).
  • Q3 Gross margin declined by 76 bps to 13.1%.
  • Company reported operating loss of $15.01M for the quarter, compared to profit of $3.24M a year ago.
  • Adj. EBITDA was $6.76M (-12.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 53 bps to 4.4%.
  • Company entered into Seventh Amendment to the Credit Agreement, which increased the leverage ratio covenant to 5.75:1 from 5:1 for Q3.
  • Company mentioned that the Curation Foods business is experiencing a lift in demand in retail and club channels as consumers make preparations for the Covid-19 pandemic, and its Lifecore business has remained largely unaffected to date.
  • FY20 guidance, reiterated: Revenue from contd. operations $580M to $590M; Adj. EBITDA $30M to $34M; and Adj. EPS $0.16 to $0.20.
  • Previously: Landec EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.