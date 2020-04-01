Landec up 7% on Q3 results beat; maintains FY20 guidance
Apr. 01, 2020 11:37 AM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)LNDCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Landec (LNDC +7.6%) reported Q3 revenue decline of 1.7% Y/Y to $152.93M; with Curation Foods revenue at $127.48M (-3% Y/Y) and Lifecore revenue at $25.45M (+7% Y/Y).
- Q3 Gross margin declined by 76 bps to 13.1%.
- Company reported operating loss of $15.01M for the quarter, compared to profit of $3.24M a year ago.
- Adj. EBITDA was $6.76M (-12.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 53 bps to 4.4%.
- Company entered into Seventh Amendment to the Credit Agreement, which increased the leverage ratio covenant to 5.75:1 from 5:1 for Q3.
- Company mentioned that the Curation Foods business is experiencing a lift in demand in retail and club channels as consumers make preparations for the Covid-19 pandemic, and its Lifecore business has remained largely unaffected to date.
- FY20 guidance, reiterated: Revenue from contd. operations $580M to $590M; Adj. EBITDA $30M to $34M; and Adj. EPS $0.16 to $0.20.
