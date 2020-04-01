Vale weighs short-term options to boost Brucutu mine production
Apr. 01, 2020 11:47 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vale (VALE -0.4%) says it is testing short-term alternatives to tailings dams which, if proved viable, would allow it to increase its Brucutu mine to 80% capacity from 40% currently.
- If the alternatives are not effective, Vale warns 2020 iron ore production, recently forecast at 340M-355M metric tons, may be impacted.
- Operations at Brucutu, which has an annual capacity of 3M metric tons, have been halted from time to time over the past year due to pressure on the company to reduce the risk of another accident following last year's fatal tailings dam collapse.
- After an evaluation in January, Vale says 78 positive Stability Condition Declarations were issued for its mining structures in Brazil while nine dams remain with negative grades.