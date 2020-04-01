Ranitidine products to be removed from U.S. market - FDA

The FDA is requesting all manufacturers of ranitidine drugs to withdraw them immediately from the U.S. market due to the presence of an impurity called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a suspected carcinogen.

Voluntary recalls started in September 2019.

Ranitidine was originally marketed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4% ) under the brand name Zantac for acid indigestion and heartburn.