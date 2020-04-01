Ranitidine products to be removed from U.S. market - FDA

The FDA is requesting all manufacturers of ranitidine drugs to withdraw them immediately from the U.S. market due to the presence of an impurity called N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a suspected carcinogen.
Voluntary recalls started in September 2019.
Ranitidine was originally marketed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.4%) under the brand name Zantac for acid indigestion and heartburn.
Selected tickers: Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX -8.3%), Mylan (MYL -1.9%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (OTC:ARBQY), Novartis (NVS -1.2%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -5.5%), Perrigo (PRGO -3.8%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY -0.6%), Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO +0.3%), Sanofi (SNY -1.8%)