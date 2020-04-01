FERC approves Kinder Morgan's NGPL expansion in Texas

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Natural Gas Pipeline Company can start construction of its Gulf Coast Southbound project in Texas, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says.

The approval is the latest sign that regulators are allowing gas infrastructure to move forward over objections of local opponents and threats to worker safety from the coronavirus, S&P Global Platts reports.

The compression-based expansion of NGPL's Gulf Coast Mainline natural gas system will boost supplies to Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Tex.

The same pipeline system also provides a backbone of feedgas to Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.