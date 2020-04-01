WarnerMedia names ex-Hulu chief Kilar as CEO

WanerMedia (T -3.2% ) has tapped former Hulu chief Jason Kilar as its CEO.

He joins the company May 1 and will report to AT&T COO John Stankey.

Kilar's strength is in streaming media, as he was the founding CEO of Hulu and held that position from 2007 to 2013. From 2013 to 2017, he was co-founder and CEO of streaming service Vessel.

“Our team led by Bob Greenblatt, Ann Sarnoff, Gerhard Zeiler and Jeff Zucker has done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers," Stankey says. "Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family as we launch HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth."