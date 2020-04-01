EyePoint Pharma to downsize amid COVID-19; shares off 10%

Citing the negative impact on its customer base from the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to conserve cash, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT -9.7% ) has decided to downsize its workforce, mainly from the external Dexycu salesforce and supporting commercial operations.

It intends to focus its remaining Dexycu commercial resources on high-volume ambulatory surgery centers in key markets.

Management says the cuts should save ~$7M per year in labor costs plus a one-time saving of $10M from expenditure cancellations and deferrals, adding that these initiatives, plus cash on hand, should be sufficient to fund operations into 2021.

Its supply chains for Yutiq and Dexycu have not been disrupted by the pandemic.