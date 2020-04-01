VLCC charter rates skyrocket past $200K per day

Oil tanker rates keep climbing, with benchmark Middle East-to-China rates rising another 2.8% overnight to WS 212.71, equating to daily earnings of $241K, according to Baltic Exchange data.

Other major rates for very large crude carriers also advanced, including those for routes from the Middle East to the U.S. Gulf and to Singapore, as well as West Africa to China, as refiners and energy traders scramble to secure ships to either transport or store crude oil amid plunging demand and prices.

The daily cost of hiring a VLCC has more than doubled over the past week, according to Clarksons Platou.

Standard Chartered estimates supply could outstrip demand by nearly 22M bbl/day in April, 19.5M bbl/day in May and 13.7M bbl/day in June.

Frontline's (NYSE:FRO) NYSE-listed shares jumped 22% in March, while Euronav (NYSE:EURN) climbed 24% and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) gained 17%.

