Southern says virus impacts may slow Vogtle construction

Efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 "could disrupt or delay construction, testing, supervisory and support activities" at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia, Southern Co. (SO -7.8% ) says in an SEC filing.

"It is too early to determine what impact, if any, the Covid-19 outbreak will have on the current construction schedule or budget" for the two nuclear power units.

Southern also says government actions to slow the spread of the virus could result in disruptions to supply chains and reduced availability of labor, among other effects, which may "have a variety of adverse impacts on the company and its subsidiaries, including reduced demand for energy."

Such efforts may impair "the ability of the company and its subsidiaries to develop, construct and operate facilities and to access funds from financial institutions and capital markets."