Citigroup strives to get small business relief program online

Citigroup (C -8.7% ) CEO Michael Corbat tells CNBC the bank is working "around the clock" on an online portal that will allow small business owners to apply for loans to keep paying their workers during coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

Last Friday, President Trump signed a $2.2T economic aid program that includes $350B of loans for small businesses that will converts to grants if they retain their employees through the economic downturn. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said the program will be available starting this Friday.

Citi is “making sure that we’ve got the digital interface set up so that people can apply online, we can get the documentation we need online for the vast majority of these loans, and we can get this money into small businesses hands as quickly as we can,” Corbat said.

Banks have been deluged with questions from business owners on how the program will work. One small-business loan specialist, Ami Kassar, CEO and founder of advisory firm MultiFunding told Inc. that it may take banks at least three to four weeks to be ready to process loan requests.

"The next few weeks will be a mess," he said. "No one is open for business to start processing these new loans today."