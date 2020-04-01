Tesla seen riding out pandemic

Bernstein thinks Tesla (TSLA -6.0% ) has enough cash to survive the impact of the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, analyst Toni Sacconaghi forecasts Tesla will miss unit sales goal this year and sees revenue dropping as much as 20%, but the overall assessment isn't dire.

"The company’s pain is likely to extend through the second and third quarters as the economic weakness wrought by the coronavirus pandemic could dwarf anything seen during the Great Recession," he warns.

"On the brighter side, Tesla's cash balance is likely to hit its lowest point of around $6.6 billion in the second quarter, and Tesla only has about $100 million of debt due this year, and is facing a $1.4 billion convertible bonds in March 2021."

Tesla is due to report on Q1 deliveries at any moment.