Veolia provides business update related to coronavirus crisis

Veolia's (OTCPK:VEOEY -6.6% ) almost all of the facilities remain open, although the impact on volumes is varying between business lines.

The company says that water sales are slightly down, the heating networks business is proving resilient, as are municipal waste collection and processing.

Though, industrial and commercial waste business witnessed a steep decline as large number of businesses and tertiary activity centers have been forced to close.

Works have largely stopped in France and have been reduced outside France.

As China shows gradual resumption of activity in China, Veolia confirms the negative impact of the crisis in Asia as factored into the 2020 targets, i.e. 1% of Group EBITDA or ~€40M.