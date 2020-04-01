Interactive Brokers March DARTs post 127% Y/Y increase

Reflecting the market's volatility in the past month, Interactive Brokers Group's (IBKR +0.3% ) daily average revenue trades climbed to 1.96M daily in March, up 46% from February and up 127% from March 2019.

Ending client margin loan balances were $19.8B, down 31% M/M and down 22% Y/Y.

Ending client equity of $160.7B fell 6% M/M and rose 9% Y/Y.

Ending client credit balances of $65.0B, including $2.9B in insured bank deposit sweeps, were 9% higher than February and 25% higher than March 2019.

760K client account were 6% higher M/M and 22% higher Y/Y.

Average commission per cleared commissionable order of $2.97, including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees.