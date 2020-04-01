Financials, energy, utilities punished as rout resumes

The stock market bounce begun last Tuesday has officially ended, with the S&P 500 down 4.4%, Dow off 4.1%, and Nasdaq 3.8%.
The financial (XLF -5.9%), energy (XLE -6.0%), and utility (XLU -6.8%) sectors are being hit particularly hard today. A number of regional bank (KRE -7.0%) names are down nearly 10%, and money center players like Bank of America (BAC -7.0%), Citigroup (C -8.2%), and Wells Fargo (WFC -7.2%) aren't faring much better.
The 10-year Treasury yield is down seven basis points to 0.61%, gold is up a fraction, and oil is lower by 1.5% to $20.15.