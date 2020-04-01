Financials, energy, utilities punished as rout resumes

The stock market bounce begun last Tuesday has officially ended, with the S&P 500 down 4.4% , Dow off 4.1% , and Nasdaq 3.8% .

The financial (XLF -5.9% ), energy (XLE -6.0% ), and utility (XLU -6.8% ) sectors are being hit particularly hard today. A number of regional bank (KRE -7.0% ) names are down nearly 10% , and money center players like Bank of America (BAC -7.0% ), Citigroup (C -8.2% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC -7.2% ) aren't faring much better.