Callon Petroleum hires advisors for debt restructuring - Reuters

Callon Petroleum (CPE -16.9% ) plunges following a Reuters report that the company has hired advisors to restructure more than $3B in debt.

While Callon's debt does not come due until 2023, it is seeking to avoid a cash crunch amid falling revenue and dwindling financing options for energy producers, according to the report.

The company is said to be working with debt restructuring attorneys and retaining the services of an investment bank, but a decision on a specific course of restructuring is not imminent.