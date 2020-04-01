Havertys provides COVID-19 update and extends store closures
Apr. 01, 2020 1:11 PM ETHaverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT), HVT.AHVTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Havertys (HVT -6.8%) would extend the suspension of its operations through April 30, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Teammates will continue to receive enrolled health benefits while on furlough, with Havertys covering 100% of the premiums through this announced period of closure.
- Customers can use the company’s website to access information and make online purchases for delivery after April 30, 2020.
- Guidance: The company is withdrawing the 2020 guidance issued on February 18, 2020 and is not providing an updated outlook at this time due to the COVID-19 impact.
- Source: Press Release