Havertys provides COVID-19 update and extends store closures

  • Havertys (HVT -6.8%) would extend the suspension of its operations through April 30, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Teammates will continue to receive enrolled health benefits while on furlough, with Havertys covering 100% of the premiums through this announced period of closure.
  • Customers can use the company’s website to access information and make online purchases for delivery after April 30, 2020.
  • Guidance: The company is withdrawing the 2020 guidance issued on February 18, 2020 and is not providing an updated outlook at this time due to the COVID-19 impact.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.