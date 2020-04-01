Investors dress down the apparel sector

Apparel stocks are being particularly hard hit today as investors size up an even longer period of stay-at-home orders from local and federal officials. Highlighting that point Virginia's stay-at-home directive was extended until June 10.

On the discretionary spending list, clothes and footwear are seen sliding far below food, household items and tech needs. Not to mention all those employees working remotely and school children/college students attending class online. As far as forecasting when malls will be back open, most analysts see May or June as the likeliest months. Remember needing to look sharp for things like parties, weddings, baby showers and public ceremonies? It's not quite the same when those are online.