Investors shun mREITs amid margin call worries

With financial stocks getting punished by today's risk-off turn, mortgage REITs are bearing the brunt of the abuse.

With MFA Financial (MFA -18.1% ), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -18.3% ), AG Mortgage (MITT -17.5% ) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT -17.4% ) announcing in the past week that they're unable to meet further margin calls, it's no wonder investors' nerves are on edge.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) sinks 12% ; other names suffering include Ellington Financial (EFC -24.4% ) and Anworth Mortgage (ANH -16.0% ).

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT -25.8% ), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC -19.9% ), and Apollo Commercial Credit (ARI -18.5% ) fare the worst among commercial mREITs.