Investors shun mREITs amid margin call worries

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

With financial stocks getting punished by today's risk-off turn, mortgage REITs are bearing the brunt of the abuse.

With MFA Financial (MFA -18.1%), Invesco Mortgage (IVR -18.3%), AG Mortgage (MITT -17.5%) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT -17.4%) announcing in the past week that they're unable to meet further margin calls, it's no wonder investors' nerves are on edge.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REMsinks 12%; other names suffering include Ellington Financial (EFC -24.4%) and Anworth Mortgage (ANH -16.0%).

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT -25.8%), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC -19.9%), and Apollo Commercial Credit (ARI -18.5%) fare the worst among commercial mREITs.

Among mREITs declining the least are: Capstead Mortgage (CMO -5.8%),  Starwood Property Trust (STWD -4.7%), and Ladder Capital Group (LADR -5.0%).