McDonald's seen as a top pick to ride out a recession

Baird calls McDonald's (MCD -3.9% ) one of the best positioned names in the restaurant sector to manage through the highly uncertain demand backdrop being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Specifically, MCD appears to have plenty of liquidity to support its franchisees as they work through short-term sales and cash flow issues, and history suggests the McDonald's brand contains recession-resistant qualities that should allow for better-than-average fundamental performance in 2H20/2021," writes analyst David Tarantino.

Baird keeps an Outperform rating on MCD and price target of $184.