FDA OKs new hemophilia treatment

The FDA approves LFB Biotechnologies' Sevenfact [coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw] for the treatment and control of bleeding episodes in adults and adolescents at least 12 years old with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors (neutralizing antibodies).

Sevenfact's active ingredient is a recombinant analog of human Factor VII, which is expressed in the mammary gland of genetically engineered rabbits and secreted into the rabbits' milk. During purification and processing of the milk, FVII is converted into activated FVII (FVIIa).