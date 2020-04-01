MKM Partners positive on pizza

MKK Partners takes Papa John's International (PZZA +4.1% ) up to a Buy rating from Neutral on a positive view of the pizza sector as a whole after taking in updates from the three major U.S. chains.

"The pizza segment appears better positioned, than many other restaurants, given business models focused on digital and delivery infrastructures."

Over the last four weeks, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is down 4.5% and Papa John's is off 5.6% vs. -20.2% for the S&P 500 Index. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is 27.6% lower.