Trinseo pulls FY20 guidance; shares down 7%

Trinseo (TSE -7.0% ) withdraws its FY20 financial guidance, due to the uncertain demand outlook caused by Covid-19.

Company says weaker business conditions started to emerge in mid-March, in the automotive and tire markets; but has seen relative strength in Polystyrene and Latex Binders.

Company ended 2019 with ~$1.19B of debt and $456M of cash, resulting in a net leverage ratio of 2.1x.

With no significant debt maturing until September 2024, company maintains a $375M revolving credit facility, and a $150M accounts receivable securitization program.

Company expects to end Q1 with ~$425M, which includes $100M revolver drawdown which will be received early in Q2.