Schnitzer Steel Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $418.41M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SCHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.