Apogee Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $341.15M (-1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.