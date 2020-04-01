Trump, oil CEOs to meet about helping industry - WSJ

Pres. Trump will meet Friday at the White House with the heads of some major U.S. oil companies to discuss government measures to help the industry through the oil price crash, WSJ reports.

The meeting will include Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) CEO Darren Woods, Chevron (CVX -3.8% ) CEO Mike Wirth, Occidental Petroleum (OXY -6.8% ) CEO Vicki Hollub and Continental Resources (CLR -2.2% ) Executive Chairman Harold Hamm, according to the report.

Trump and the execs reportedly will discuss potential aid to the industry, including tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, and a waiver of the Jones Act, which requires American vessels be used to transport goods including oil between U.S. ports.