U.S. auto prices moved up ahead of the pandemic

U.S. auto transaction prices rose 3.2% in March, according to data from TrueCar's ALG.

"Before we get too excited that we are not seeing a decline in average transaction prices, along with the steep sales decline, we must bear in mind that the Coronavirus pandemic did not truly affect vehicle sales until the middle of March," reminds Chief Industry Analyst Eric Lyman.

"Historically, there’s been a strong correlation between consumer confidence and average transaction price," he notes.

The highest ATP moves during the month were from Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +11.6% Y/Y, Ford (NYSE:F) +5.0% and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) +4.4%. Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) saw the biggest drop with 1.5% decline.