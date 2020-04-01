Walgreens Boots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.24B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward.

