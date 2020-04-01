WeWork pleads with landlords for rent cuts; which REITs could be impacted by its melt-down?

WeWork (WE) is contacting its landlords and pitching ways to trim as much as 30% from its liabilities, according to Bloomberg sources.

The potential solutions include revenue-sharing agreements.

Sources say that landlords seem reluctant at this point.

WeWork is also offering its own tenants discounts to help minimize departures during the current economic turbulence.

As of June 30, WeWork had at least $47B in lease liabilities, according to filings ahead of its failed IPO prospectus.

WeWork's leases are held in special purpose vehicles, allowing it to default on individual lease contracts without risk to the parent company. However, doing so would damage WeWork's credibility and ability to sign new leases.

Separately, some analysts say that WeWork is being hit particularly hard by Covid-19 because (i) it's harder to impose safety and quarantining rules in a co-working environment than in a traditional corporate environment, so workers feel less safe, and (ii) individuals and small companies who rent co-working office space may be more vulnerable in a virus-induced economic downturn than larger firms.

The Bloomberg report did not specify REITs and other companies that may be impacted by WeWork's problems and attempts to renegotiate leases. However, a search of earnings call transcripts for "WeWork" surfaces earnings calls from SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH), Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), Land Securities Group plc (OTCPK:LSGOF), Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL), Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW), Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI), Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF), Ooma (NYSE:OOMA), and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Some REITs smartly avoided or limited their exposure to WeWork. Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris said on his most recent earnings call: "Our exposure to WeWork is de minimis... unless it was the parent on the lease, I would not have even considered using WeWork as a tenant that we would bank." And he predicted that "a lot of [WeWork's rented space] will come back on the market".

Similarly, in his August 2019 earnings call, Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert Behler said "We could have leased all of our vacant space to co-working companies. We have chosen a different route because we like long-term credit tenants in our space with the growing rents. We want to establish the most stable portfolio."