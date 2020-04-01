Corus Entertainment suspends buybacks, considering dividend

Alongside its earnings report, Corus Entertainment (CJREF -0.6% ) says it's "prudent" to conserve cash and so it expects to refrain from buybacks in the immediate term.

It's also deferring its decision on a June dividend for now. The outside date on that declaration is June 9, by when it expects to have more clarity on pandemic impact. But it says it's "not reducing, eliminating or temporarily suspending the dividend at this time."

The company fell slightly short on revenues after they slipped 2% year-over-year.

By segment: Television, C$347.8M (down 1.6%); Radio, C$28.2M (down 8.1%).

Profit by segment: Television, C$115.5M (up 1.6%); Radio, C$4.6M (down 7.6%).

Free cash flow was C$65.1M, down 22%.

Earnings call presentation