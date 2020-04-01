Whiting bankruptcy shows supply chain vulnerability - Bloomberg

Whiting Petroleum's (WLL -44.3% ) bankruptcy shows how pain in the shale patch is reverberating throughout the oil supply chain, Bloomberg reports.

Oilfield service providers Schlumberger (SLB -7.9% ) and Halliburton (HAL -3.7% ) are listed as the biggest non-bank creditors in Whiting's Chapter 11 filing, each with unsecured claims of more than $8M, and Baker Hughes (BKR -6.9% ) is the no. 8 creditor overall with an unsecured claim of $2.6M.

Whiting had exposure to MPLX (MPLX -1.8% ) and Oneok (OKE -9.0% ), Citi analysts say, although the Bakken is a minor part of MPLX's business.

Regarding Oneok, Citi says it needs to "ascertain the degree to which WLL signed up for capacity on long-haul NGL pipes," if at all.