Stifel bails out on JetBlue and American

Stifel move off its bullish view of JetBlue (JBLU -9.8% ) and American Airlines Group (AAL -12.7% ) by downgrading both to Hold from Buy amid the collapse in demand

"In a worst-case scenario, (1) more stringent travel restrictions and/or quarantines are implemented domestically resulting in further demand weakness and (2) the virus re-emerges later in the year," warns the firm.

Stifel doesn't expect the pair to break out of trading off COVID-19 data points and government assistance developments, which it expects to be a volatile mix of news.