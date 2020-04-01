Cheniere seeks FERC OK to start Midship pipeline service

Cheniere Energy (LNG -3.8% ) has completed the ~$1B Midship natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma and is seeking permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place it into service.

Cheniere has asked the regulator for permission to start service "at the earliest time possible, but no later than April 17, 2020, in order to meet the needs of its shippers."

The nearly 200-mile pipeline is designed to deliver 1.44B cf/day of gas from the Anadarko Basin to existing pipelines for transport to U.S. Gulf Coast and Southeast markets, where demand for the fuel for domestic consumption and export is growing.