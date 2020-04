Janney Montgomery Scott downgrades BDCs on recession fear amid COVID-19 outbreak

Citing credit losses to be higher than historic levels as some good companies are likely to be impaired, Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Mitchel Penn downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF -12.7% ), Monroe Capital (MRCC -6% ), OFS Capital (OFS -3% ) and Stellus Capital (SCM -10.8% ) to neutral from buy.

Analyst further adds that BDC bonds are likely not to be impaired as the companies preserve capital by suspending dividends.

BCSF Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Neutral

MRCC Quant rating Bullish; Sell side rating Bullish

OFS Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Bullish

SCM Quant rating Neutral; Sell side rating Bullish