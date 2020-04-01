Comtech -11.6% amid withdrawn outlook, Gilat deal update

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is down 11.6% after withdrawing its fiscal 2020 outlook.

While the government considers it an essential business, Comtech has implemented work-from home policies and prohibited most employee travel.

So far, the main impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant order delays and inability to meet with customers. It's also encountered delivery difficulties with customer locations shut down.

With regard to its $532.5M acquisition of Gilat Satellite Networks: Its $800M secured credit facility went through full syndication, oversubscribed. Comtech expects it to be a revolving credit structure with no principal due for five years.

Comtech's recent price decline will have no impact on share transfers since Gilat agreed to a fixed exchange ratio.

And while the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period has expired, the deal is still under review by Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (whose approval is a necessary closing condition).