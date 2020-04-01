Citi steps aside from Discover Financial on recession concerns

Citi downgrades Discover Financial (DFS -11.6% ) to High Risk from Neutral as they expect a volatile valuation multiple due to the uncertainty of recession risks, regulation, and credit concerns.

More than halves price target to $42 from $90.

"We see substantial valuation discounts across our coverage universe, as the extent of the economic impact of COVID-19 remains uncertain," Citi analysts led by Jill Shea wrote in a note to clients.

They cite a risk of "lower for longer" market scenario and high unemployment that may be combined with new regulation and taxes.

The Citi rating comes in line with the Quant rating of Neutral and diverges from the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 9 Bullish, 11 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).