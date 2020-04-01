Gold futures extend declines while spot gold edges up

U.S. gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) settled -0.3% at $1,591.40/oz. for its fourth decline in a row, while spot gold +0.6% to $1,580.29/oz. and many gold mining names show gains on the day.

Among some of the major names: GOLD +3.5% , NEM +3% , KGC +11% , AUY +6.1% , AEM +5.3% , GFI +2.5% , IAG +8.7% .

"Central banks across the world are loosening their balance sheets and getting ready for further easing to mitigate the impact of the outbreak," says ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari. "We therefore see real interest rates staying in the deep negative territory for a while... Such a backdrop remains favorable for gold investments."

Meanwhile, it turns out there is plenty of gold supply available for those who want it, Bloomberg reports, just days after fears of a shortage gripped the gold futures market.

Fears of a crunch arose when few investors were rolling over their paper positions into forward monthly contracts as they typically do, but as expiry approached, they did roll over, according to the report, which helped push the volume of gold due for delivery below the amount in Comex warehouses, at least for now.

Open interest in April futures yesterday was the equivalent of 737.8K oz., down from as much as 1.96M oz. last week, while total deliverable stocks in Comex warehouses were 3.66M oz. on Tuesday, jumping from 1.8M oz. a week earlier.

