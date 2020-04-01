Key lieutenant of CEO Hollub out at Occidental Petroleum - WSJ

A key Occidental Petroleum (OXY -7.7% ) executive who played a substantial role in last year's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum has been forced out of the company, WSJ reports.

Oscar Brown served as Occidental's senior VP for strategy, business development and supply chain, was a key lieutenant of CEO Vicki Hollub and traveled with Hollub last year to Omaha, Neb., to secure a $10B investment from Warren Buffett that helped clinch the deal.

The company did not explicitly disclose Brown's ouster, but a proxy filed by the company noted that Brown "was an employee of Occidental from 2016 to March 2020."