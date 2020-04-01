New Residential dividends to slowly return - BTIG

Updating his estimates to reflect the times and the latest information disclosed by New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), BTIG bull Giuliano Bologna cuts his price target to $10.50 from $18. That's still way more than a double from the current $4.33 ( down another 13.7% today).

Bologna does expect increasing dividends following this quarter's $0.05. He sees $0.10 in Q3 and $0.20 in Q4. In 2021, He expects $0.25 per quarter, well below his full-year operating earnings estimate of $1.42.

Bologna takes note of NRZ's "differentiation" to other mREITs, particularly exposure to businesses able to generate counter-cyclical, capital-light earnings.