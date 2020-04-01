Simon Property shrinks workforce during COVID-19 crisis - CNBC

Faced with the prospect of its tenants not being able to make rent, Simon Property Group (SPG -15.3% ) has furloughed about 30% of its workforce, CNBC reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The mall owner also laid off some employees permanently.

The furloughs will affect full- and part-time workers at its headquarters in Indianapolis and at its malls and outlet centers across the U.S.

During the pandemic, CEO David Simon won't receive a salary and salaries of upper management will be cut by as much as 30%.

The stocks of many mall and shopping center REITs have dropped in the past few weeks as social distancing efforts force malls to close and many retailers to lay off hundreds of thousands of of workers.