AMC -13.5% on report advisers hired for restructuring talks

AMC Entertainment (AMC -13.5% ) has tumbled to its low point on the day after a Dow Jones report that the company's lenders have hired advisers for restructuring talks.

Shares have fallen 48.3% over the past month, and they're down 78.9% over the past year.

AMC faces the highest liquidity risk of its sector rivals and much of its $4.9B in debt is trading at highly distressed levels. The WSJ notes its junior bonds were trading today at 40 cents on the dollar, down from 80 cents at the beginning of the month.