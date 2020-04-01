Wells Fargo ex-community banking boss faces criminal probe - Reuters

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Carrie Tolstedt, the former head of Wells Fargo's community banking unit, in a criminal inquiry focusing on her role in the bank's abusive sales practices scandal, Reuters reports, citing two sources.

Wells Fargo has paid out over $7B to settle probes and litigation related to string of scandals that were uncovered after it came to light that the bank pressured its employees between 2002 and 2016 to meet unrealistic sales goals, which led them to open bogus accounts without customers' knowledge.

Toldstedt is described as "Executive A" in a Justice Department document that details evidence against Wells Fargo in February, according to Reuters.

According to the document, "Executive A" ran Wells Fargo's community banking division from 2007 to 2016 and led its strategy to sell additional products to existing customers.

The executive in question cultivated a high-pressure sales culture, in which “onerous” sales goals led thousands of employees to engage in unlawful and unethical conduct, they wrote.

Enu Mainigi, Tolstedt’s counsel at Williams & Connolly LLP, has previously said that Tolstedt acted “appropriately and in good faith at all times.”

No charges have been made against Tolstedt and Reuters was unable to find out if the investigation will lead to any.