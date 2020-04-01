Global Eagle eyes debt restructuring - Reuters

In-flight entertainment company Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) is exploring debt restructuring amid the air travel collapse, Reuters reports.

It's hired investment bankers and lawyers who specialize in debt renegotiation/bankruptcy reorgs, but bankruptcy is not imminent, according to the report.

Shares have slid 26.7% to a session low.

The company carries about $1B in total liabilities, and had been struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Part of its term loan due in 2023 trades at about 65 cents on the dollar, Reuters says.