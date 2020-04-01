Oil servicers should follow Helmerich's lead in cutting dividends, analyst says

Apr. 01, 2020 3:59 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP), FTI, SLB, HAL, PTENHP, FTI, SLB, HAL, PTENBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Helmerich & Payne (HP -8.8%) plunges after announcing plans to cut future quarterly dividends to $0.25/share while still paying its $0.71 dividend on June 1.
  • H&P now expects full-year capital spending of $210M-$230M, ~23% below midpoint of prior guidance of $275M-$300M, with H2 capex consisting mostly of maintenance expense.
  • Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green thinks other oil service companies should follow H&P's lead and re-evaluate their dividend payments.
  • Green says TechnipFMC (FTI -2.9%), Schlumberger (SLB -6.6%), Halliburton (HAL -3.5%) and Patterson-UTI (PTEN -19.4%) "should all rebase," adding that downside would be little since the market already has priced in such cuts.
