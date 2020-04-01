Vail pulls back on spending, furloughs employees

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) says its assumes weaker travel demand may continue to impacts the company's FQ4 and FQ1 of 2021.

The company says it's taking additional proactive steps to align its capital spending and return of capital approach to remain positioned for long-term success.

Those steps include reducing the capital plan for calendar 2020 by ~$80M to $85M and deferring spending all new chair lifts, terrain expansions and other mountain and base area improvements.

The quarterly cash dividend will be suspended for two quarters to preserve over $140M of liquidity.

A majority of U.S. year-round hourly employees will be furloughed for at least a month and potentially longer depending on when operations are restarted.

