Ryder lines up lending line

Ryder (NYSE:R) announces that it entered into a new 364-day unsecured syndicated term loan for $400M.

The term loan is with a syndicate of eight large financial institutions.

The term loan will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes of Ryder and its subsidiaries.

“Execution of this new term loan further solidifies Ryder’s solid liquidity position. Our business model generates more free cash flow in slower economic environments as capital expenditures decline in our ChoiceLease business," notes Ryder CFO Scott Parker.

Source: Press Release