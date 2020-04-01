Arena Pharma announces encouraging data on controlled-release etrasimod

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is stoked over topline data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating controlled-release (CR) delivery profiles of lead drug etrasimod.

Results showed that CR delivery enabled more than a 75% reduction in average heart rate effect during the 4-hour monitoring period. Heart rate slowed by low single digits from baseline with no titration. Over 24 hours, the etrasimod CR heart rate was reduced or similar to etrasimod.

The company intends to rapidly develop the CR formulation and integrate it into multiple clinical programs.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm to discuss the data.