Stocks start Q2 with more losses as virus fears rise

Stocks finished lower amid mounting fears that the coronavirus will shut down the U.S. economy for longer than expected.

Virus headlines dominated the news, with Pres. Trump saying last night that the U.S. should prepare for a "very painful two weeks," White House officials projected as many as 240K virus deaths in the U.S., and U.S. intelligence sources said China concealed the extent of the outbreak.

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach says the market rout will worsen again in April, taking out the March low.

The three major stock benchmarks each closed -4.4% and all 11 S&P industry sectors fell, with real estate, utilities, energy and financials all finishing down at least 5%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped 7 bps to 0.61%.