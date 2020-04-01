Criteo -2% after trimming revenue guidance

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has slipped another 2% postmarket after trimming Q1 guidance due to the pandemic, and withdrawing full-year forecasts.

"The circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak have changed materially and rapidly," the company says.

It now expects Q1 revenue ex-TAC of $204M-$206M, accounting for a direct pandemic impact of $9M-$10M. For EBITDA, it expects $59M-$61M (above earlier guidance for $55M-$58M).

And it forecasts Q1 free cash flow at $37M-$40M before currency impact.

As of March 31, it had net cash of $431M; it also maintains a yet-undrawn €350M revolving credit facility.

Shares fell 5.2% during the regular session.